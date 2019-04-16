Sam Smith reveals anxiety battles while in SA: I've been trying to tackle tidal waves of fear

Sam Smith may be brightening many South Africans live with his shows in Mzansi but the star has revealed that he has been battling anxiety and "waves of fear" during his time here.

The star took to Instagram this week to open up about his struggles, believing that it may help others who were similarly struggling.

"I wanna be more open and honest and I think we should all be more honest about our life experiences on this platform because I think it's healthy and honest and good for us all," he wrote in a Instagram Stories post.

He added that the last week had been "incredible" and he appeared happy and calm, when inside he was struggling.