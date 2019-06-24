WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET
Mzansi woke up in celebration mode on Monday after our very own Sho Madjozi, walked away with the Best New International Act at the prestigious 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Sho beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France’s Jokair and Nesly. The award is decided by fans.
The Huku superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
In her acceptance speech, Sho said the win proved that anyone can be a superstar, even a girl from a village in Limpopo.
"My story is testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world, and still be a superstar. For girls that come from where I am from, which is Limpopo, I just want to say that you don't need to change who you are, you can still be big," an emotional Sho said.
Congratulations @ShoMadjozi ? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/spS2D5XX8d— #RIPJABBA (@RenovatorLepara) June 24, 2019
AFRICA AFRICA AFRICA! STAND UP FOR @SHOMADJOZI BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT #BETAWARDS Shoutout to our sponsors @RussianBearSA and @Vodacom #MyMuze. Tune in now for the live show or catch it again Monday 24 June at 8pm CAT pic.twitter.com/xDLT0Z7puq— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) June 24, 2019
She celebrated the win with Cardi B, who gave her props in a video posted on Instagram Stories.
"I saw you girl! I saw you won. Congrats," Cardi said to Sho in the video.
It's another highlight in a massive year for the young star, who walked away with the newcomer of the year and female artist of the year awards at the South African Music Awards (Sama) earlier this month.
The win also comes a year after Sjava won the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act Award at the BET Awards. Black Coffee was the first South African to win a BET. He was named Best International Act: Africa award in 2016.
On Twitter, fans celebrated Sho's win.
Sho Madjozi is losing her mind at the #BETAwards2019 represent girl ??✌✌THE TSONGA village girl from LIMPOPO pic.twitter.com/ENIOUewLG7— Twarisani Rikhotso (@TwarisaniR) June 23, 2019
Sho Madjozi's ex right now #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/qSS64lH5ad— #EncourageAfricansFoundation (@mandla_vegas) June 24, 2019
Sho Madjozi won won won the BET everyone!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KAC3OD86Hl— Zamo Madida (@Azania_Mzansi) June 24, 2019
. #shomadjozi congregations limpopo queen making South Africa proud ???well derseved. pic.twitter.com/4jSOB9K0bs— Kaymore??? (@Kaymore32837595) June 23, 2019
SHO MAJOZI, Just did that!!!! Congratulations @ShoMadjozi on your BET Award! #BETAwards19— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 23, 2019
Rt in appreciation for the Superstar that is Sho Majozi!! #iyaa!!!
Well done @ShoMadjozi ????keep it up?❤️? pic.twitter.com/8e8AoVJHok— Thando Dyasi Cpt (@TaylormadeDyasi) June 23, 2019