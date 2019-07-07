Entertainment

Lead roles for two young actors

Former Selborne pupil says performing with experience cast ‘amazing’

By Gugu Phandle - 07 July 2019

Two East London actors have struck gold and landed lead roles in an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series Grassroots.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DA site visit to impoverished Duncan Village in East London
Hammered on the road: JHB road rage incident caught on camera
X