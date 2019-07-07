Lead roles for two young actors
Former Selborne pupil says performing with experience cast ‘amazing’
Two East London actors have struck gold and landed lead roles in an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series Grassroots.
Two East London actors have struck gold and landed lead roles in an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series Grassroots.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .