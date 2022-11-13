The organisation expressed how immensely proud of the 29-year-old they are, adding that Thapelo, who is stationed at the Brits police station in North West, flew the SAPS flag high.
Born and bred in Mokopane in Limpopo, Thapelo began his career in the SAPS as an intern in the psychological services section and was later employed to serve as a trauma counsellor in the same environment.
As a registered counsellor attached to the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) component, the he holds a BA (Hons) psychology degree and is responsible for providing counselling and proactive psychological interventions to alleviate mental health ills for police members and their families.
Talking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Thapelo said he would prioritise both his careers.
“I'm definitely going back to SAPS because they have been supportive and I have been enjoying my work so much, so I can’t resign now and they’ve been very supportive unlike other companies.”
REACTIONS | SAPS, Bheki Cele join South Africans to celebrate Thapelo Molomo’s ‘Idols SA’ win
Minister of Police, Bheki Cele has joined thousands of fans to celebrate Limpopo-born star Thapelo Molomo’s well-deserved win of season 18 of Idols SA.
The finale of Idols SA season 18 came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday with Thapelo emerging as the winner in one of the most hotly contested-seasons yet. Nozi Sibiya was the season’s runner-up.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Cele who attended the finale in Pretoria, Sun Arena congratulated the newly-crowned winner on behalf of the SAPS.
“The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being. We are proud of him and wish him all the best. We cannot wait to have him back in office to continue serving with our men and women in blue”, he said.
Meanwhile, the celebrations are alive and well on the Twitter streets:
