Two organisations that Mark Pilgrim worked closely with have paid tribute to the late veteran radio jock and TV presenter, lauding the legacy he left behind.
His death, at the age of 53, was confirmed in a statement from HOT 102.7FM on Sunday. He passed away at home with his family.
Mark was an ambassador for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and supported its Cansa Shavathon and numerous fundraising events as MC.
“Mark was always an inspiration to cancer warriors, patients and survivors by openly talking about his journey over the years. Even after his second diagnosis, in 2022, Mark continued to share his story and encourage others.
"His messages of hope and bravery resonated with everyone, not only cancer patients, and taught us all to not stop believing. He inspired other survivors constantly.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mark’s fiancée, Adrienne, and daughters, Tayla-Jean and Alyssa, and his ex wife Nicole during this tough time.
"We are forever grateful for all that you did for Cansa and cancer awareness and will surely miss you. We will always remember and speak about your legacy and involvement,” it said.
Cansa and Reach for a Dream pay tribute to Mark Pilgrim
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Mark Pilgrim
The Reach for a Dream Foundation said Mark touched many lives.
“Mark's kindness knew no bounds. He always went above and beyond for our children, whether it was through fundraising efforts, donning a pair of slippers on Slipper Day, or simply spending time with them and bringing smiles to their faces.
"What we'll remember most about Mark is his indomitable spirit. No matter what challenges he faced, he never lost hope, strength, or courage.
“His optimism and positivity were contagious, and his "don't stop believing" motto will continue to inspire us all.
"To Mark's family and friends, Adrienne and the girls, and the Hot 102.7FM team — please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult time.
"We will miss Mark dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through all those whose lives he touched. Thank you for being a part of our foundation family, Mark — rest in peace.”
