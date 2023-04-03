'Don't chase fame' — Lady Du says the music business needs smart people

Amapiano sensation Lady Du took to her timeline sharing some gems with her followers about recording music and royalties and why the entertainment business needs smart people.
In the post, the Umsebenzi Wethu hit maker, said she wanted to share advice to artists so they don't fall into the same traps as she did.
“Guys, educate yourselves on streams and the music business I beg you. Everything you see on the internet is not what really happens in real life. You'll give up on serious careers thinking you can make this work, entertainment requires a smart mind. Don't chase fame,” she wrote.
Lady Du said she had resorted to recording music at her home studio as she'd come to learn that whoever records the music or pays for the studio sessions would “automatically own the master” of the songs.
“Do everything right, sign contracts before recording, I'll advise you don't look for a manager, take someone you know, teach them the work then find promoters to work with. Learn to do things yourself. Please create contracts before recording so you know your splits before leaving the studio. If you have a lawyer to do it for you even better. Also learn all types of royalties! Never record a song without finding out why you [are] recording it and what's your benefit.”
Lady Du has had a lot to learn in the music industry since shooting to stardom.
In February 2022, the singer opened up about her management woes.
Lady Du said she came to a point where she wasn't getting booked for any gigs, claiming that her previous manager, whom she did not name, was taking money from promoters behind her back.
“It’s sad that at times we have to smile, but we are broken beings. We have to give hugs to people when we need them ourselves. I’d like to thank you guys personally for being my strength, I’d like to tell you how important you all are to me. It is because of you that I could continue and not give up. I was not aware of what was happening, I thought I was losing my fire when someone just decided to have a say in my life.”
The artist later ditched her manager and took legal action.
'Don't chase fame' — Lady Du says the music business needs smart people
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Lady Du
