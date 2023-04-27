John Kani, Thandiswa Mazwai & other celebs share tributes to Harry Belafonte

While the world mourns his death, Mzansi's award-winning actor/playwright John Kani and singer Thandiswa Mazwai were among the celebrities who took to their timelines reacting to the tragic news.
Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte.
The American singer, songwriter and ground-breaking actor died of congestive heart failure at his home in New York on Tuesday with his wife Pamela at his side, his long-time spokesperson Ken Sunshine said.
While the world mourns his death, Mzansi's award-winning actor/playwright John Kani and singer Thandiswa Mazwai were among the celebrities who took to their timelines reacting to the tragic news.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of this anti apartheid activist. He was like an elder brother to many of us South Africans. I last saw him in New York when Danny Glover and I visited him. Rest in Peace my brother. Elder,” John Kani wrote.
“RIP Tat’uHarry Belafonte usibulisele ku mama Afrika,” Thandiswa Mazwai wrote.
“You were the brightest star in every sense of that word. Your passion, love, knowledge and respect for Africa was unlimited. You have helped and supported so many, from Miriam Makeba to Martin Luther King. Your wisdom made me strong. Your music inspired me,” wrote Beninois-French-American singer Angélique Kidjo.
Read the tributes below:
