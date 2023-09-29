SPOTLIGHT | Sci-fi film 'The Creator' and a local comedy hit movie screens; catch all the Comic Con Africa action

This week’s episode of Spotlight brings you a blockbuster sci-fi thriller, some home-grown comedy and the ultimate geek festival.
The big Hollywood movie release this week is an epic sci-fi movie from director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla). In his latest offering, The Creator, he pits humans against AI in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Ex-special forces agent (John David Washington) is recruited to hunt down and kill the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyle). With a strong cast, including Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe and Allison Janney, and powerful visuals, action and storytelling, it’s being touted as one of the best films of 2023.
Rudie van Rensburg’s top-selling book Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor has been made into a movie, which hits cinema screens this week. This heartwarming comedy is about a 90-year-old widower Hans, who starts a revolution against an old-age home’s draconian management. It stars some of South Africa’s acting legends, including Pierre van Pletzen, Tobie Cronje, June van Merch, Sandra Prinsloo and Nicola Hanekom.
Spotlight also covers the weekend’s Comic Con Africa, the biggest pop culture and gaming festival in Africa. This year’s sold-out festival at the Joburg Expo Centre featured international artists Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead’s Aaron and Avengers’ Red Skull) and John Bowerman (Doctor Who’s Captain Jack Harkness). Catch some of the dazzling exhibitions and outfits of superfans across the continent.
Smaller screen fans who need a bit of light relief will be pleased to know that Back on the Strip, starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes and Spence Moore II, is now available to stream on Box Office, Google and iTunes.
