Entertainment

WATCH | Looking back at the Joy of Jazz

By LEONIE WAGNER and THABO TSHABALALA - 03 October 2023

This weekend thousands of jazz lovers flocked to the Sandton Convention Centre for the 24th edition of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

TimesLIVE caught up with Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider, guitarist Billy Monama and festival founder Peter Tladi.

The two-day sensory journey saw audiences swaying to the infectious grooves of Langa Mavuso, Zonke and Alexander Beets Quintet to name a few, proving music has the power to unite, inspire and transport you to a world where joy knows no bounds.

