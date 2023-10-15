×

Entertainment

SNAPS| Inside John Kani's 'Nothing But The Truth' play

15 October 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Sello Maake KaNcube bowing after receiving standing ovation at the Theatre on the square in Sandton
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Thespian Sello Maake KaNcube and the rest of the cast received a standing ovation recently for their performance in Nothing But The Truth.

The show directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith, opened for a second run this year at Theatre Sandton after popular demand on October 4.

Nothing But The Truth premiered at the Market Theatre in 2002.

The play, which is set against the backdrop of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in postapartheid South Africa stars Sello Maake KaNcube, who portrays Sipho Makhaya, and Mbali Nhlapo (who portrays Sipho’s daughter, Thando Makhaya,). Completing the cast is Ziaphora Dakile (who stars as Sipho’s niece from England, Mandisa Makhaya, a fashion designer).

Sunday Times reported John Kani’s play returned to the Theatre on the Square after a sold-out season earlier this year.

The play explores the struggle against apartheid, offering “a profound examination of the tension that exists between those who made profound sacrifices to fight for freedom and those who later returned to their homeland as heroes”.

Previously speaking to TimesLIVE Kani said he wrote Nothing but the Truth in 2001 when he was struggling with forgiveness after his brother's murder by police in 1985.

“I could understand why there was truth and reconciliation. I understand why it was important for South Africa to move forward. But I couldn't reconcile such a waste of a young life. So my anger stayed with me,” he said.

Show details are as follows:

Date: October 3-21

Time: Tues-Fri 7.30pm | Sat 5pm & 8pm | Sun 11am

Price: R150-R220

Venue address: Nelson Mandela Square, Cnr Sandton Dr and Rivonia Rd, Sandton, Johannesburg

See the snaps below: 

Sello Maake KaNcube (Sipho Mkhanya) and Mbali Malinga Nhlapho (Thando Makhaya) at Theatre on the square in Sandton
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sello Maake KaNcube playing the Sipho Mkhanya character on a play written by John Kani.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sello Maake KaNcube playing Sipho Mkhanya on Nothing But The Truth at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sello Maake KaNcube (Sipho Mkhanya), Mbali Malinga Nhlapho (Thando Makhaya) and Ziaphora Dakile (Mandisa Mackay) acting out a scene at Theatre on the Square in Sandton
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mbali Malinga Nhlapho (Thando Makhaya ) and Ziaphora Dakile (Mandisa Mackay) at Theatre on the square in Sandton
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ziaphora Dakile (Mandisa Mackay,) Sello Maake Ka Ncube (Sipho Mkhanya)and Mbali Malinga Nhlapho (Thando Makhaya) at Theatre on the square in Sandton.The trio are in Nothing But The Truth written by John Kani.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
