Aphiwe Myongwana, popularly known as Naledi Aphiwe, has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. Since gaining a fan base she has used the opportunity to release two songs, Uyangijabulisa featuring Nomfundo Moh and Zojiki Izinto featuring Fezeka Dlamini.
She plans to make waves in the music scene with the guidance of her sister, Lu Strong hit maker Nontokozo Mkhize, who already has her foot in the door,
“It is my first year in the music industry. I wish to carry on in this industry and work with many artists like Lwandukulu, Black Diamond, Cici, Qabe Twins, Sbahle, and many more I looked up to when I was young,
“Everyone at home can sing. We grew up singing. My siblings are a bit scared. They don't want anything that will harm me but they are very supportive and advise me about the music industry and the things I will face.”
School is the priority for the grade 11 Khethokuhle Secondary pupil, and she is grateful for the support of her isiZulu and life orientation teacher Thami Bhengu, who encouraged her on her path.
“I was in my classroom during examinations but that day we were not doing anything. We were bored. We decided to sing and our class teacher came inside. We were scared he would shout so when he entered we kept quiet but he told us to carry on. When we sang he took his phone and made a clip. If it was not for my teacher I wouldn't be able to fulfil my dreams.
“I do well at school. Because I do well I can juggle both. I've always wanted to be a singer.”
Naledi Aphiwe cashes in $3,000 from Chris Brown sample
Journalist
Image: Supplied
When international superstar Chris Brown shared a video of Naledi Aphiwe singing on his Instagram stories in October 2022, gushing over how “incredible” her voice was, the 17-year-old quickly shot up trends lists.
Little did she know a year later she would be sampled on the R&B singer's 11th studio album 11:11 on a song titled Shooter, cashing in $3,000 R56,207) to kick-start her career.
“Chris Brown did what I would have never done. There are many people who are talented outside and he chose a child from a small city like mine. I appreciate him so much. People who didn't know anything about Naledi Aphiwe today know her. It has changed my home situation. Everything is good now,” " she told TshisaLIVE.
“First I want to buy a new phone so I can carry on making content and push my music. I also want to go to my mom's grave to fix it for thanksgiving since we weren't able to do things the way we wanted when we buried her last year.”
