‘It’s been a long time’, says Emtee on signing management
Image: Instagram/Emtee
Emtee has excitedly announced he has found a manager for the first time since the start of his career.
The rapper took to his timeline on Friday to share a picture of himself alongside Siya Mdluli with the caption: “Ladies and gentlemen, meet my new manager Siya Mdluli. My first ever official manager with experience and a whole lot of wisdom. Olipa tingz agwaan. #DIY3. Trying to work? Hala at my dawg Siya Mdluli. It’s been a long time coming and things are starting to make sense. Grateful.”
Over the years Emtee spoke about how many people have approached him expressing interest in managing him.
“I don't have a manager, never had one so ningazonyela. After being scammed by someone claiming to be my manager because anginayo for isiszathu. Asked Siz to manage me, he wasn't keen I understood. If not Siz then nobody. Ngizofela Khona,” he wrote on X.
He left the record label Ambitiouz Entertainment in June 2019, posting the hashtag #FreeEmtee on X.
Emtee has been vocal about how he experienced some of the toughest times of his life after leaving the label.
“I always try my best to not step out of character. So, even when I was feeling mad and like 'how can they do this to me', at the same time I would tell myself to walk away and close that chapter. Not talk to people who will gas me up, just keep it moving. I have two beautiful kids to focus on and a family.”
