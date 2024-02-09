Mobi Dixon has been hospitalised after surviving a near-fatal car accident.
The DJ and producer’s team shared a statement on his timeline revealing he was receiving the best medical care.
"We'd like to thank the medical team for their support and professionalism, as well as the family and friends who have been with him through this difficult time. To give Mobi the space to recover, we ask for privacy and patience from the media and fans during this time. We'll provide further updates when appropriate," read the statement.
"All Mobi Dixon shows are canceled, and we'll announce new dates in the future. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
Mobi Dixon hospitalised after car accident
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ DJ Mobi Dixon
