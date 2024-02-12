A month after being involved in a travel accident while on a flight to a gig, Black Coffee has thanked his followers for privacy during his recovery.
The Grammy award-winning DJ and producer recently took to his timeline to say he was gearing up to get back to work soon.
“Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side,” he wrote on Instagram.
“It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels, I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon.”
This comes after Black Coffee made his first public appearance wearing a neck brace at the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday with his son Anesu, who he shares with actress Enhle Mbali.
Mobi Dixon also shared an update with his followers after surviving a near-fatal car accident.
“Thank you for all the well wishes, prayers, love and support you all have shown me. Thanks to God for sparing my life. My purpose is yet to be fully realised. Never underestimate the power of prayer.”
‘It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels’ — Black Coffee speaks out about recovery after travel accident
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee
