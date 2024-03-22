Entertainment

WATCH | ‘I am very strong’ — wheelchair-bound Fikile Mlomo maintains a positive spirit in hospital

22 March 2024
TshisaLIVE
Gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has been hospitalised after losing her mobility.
Image: Facebook/ Fikile Mlomo

Health complications have caused gospel singer Fikile Mlomo to be wheelchair-bound.

The singer recently took to her timeline to reveal she has been hospitalised for more than a month while specialists examine the cause of her losing mobility. 

"With whatever is happening, please know I am very strong. When you see me looking this good it's because I do not want to accept the situation. It happened but I will not accept it. I did not get into any accident. I'm using a walker and wheelchair to go around. People mustn't be shocked and think I am acting," she said.

"It's not nice being in hospital. They are trying to understand how I lost my mobility because I can't walk. Everything just stopped."

Fikile said she would maintain a positive spirit because even though she could not walk, she had her voice and could go to her gigs, whether she had to attend them in a wheelchair or healed and walking.

"I will never stop singing, no matter how hard the devil tries. He will not defeat me. This is nothing to me, I will still go to the gigs."

Watch the video below:

