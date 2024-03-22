WATCH | ‘I am very strong’ — wheelchair-bound Fikile Mlomo maintains a positive spirit in hospital

Health complications have caused gospel singer Fikile Mlomo to be wheelchair-bound.
The singer recently took to her timeline to reveal she has been hospitalised for more than a month while specialists examine the cause of her losing mobility.
"With whatever is happening, please know I am very strong. When you see me looking this good it's because I do not want to accept the situation. It happened but I will not accept it. I did not get into any accident. I'm using a walker and wheelchair to go around. People mustn't be shocked and think I am acting," she said.
"It's not nice being in hospital. They are trying to understand how I lost my mobility because I can't walk. Everything just stopped."
Fikile said she would maintain a positive spirit because even though she could not walk, she had her voice and could go to her gigs, whether she had to attend them in a wheelchair or healed and walking.
"I will never stop singing, no matter how hard the devil tries. He will not defeat me. This is nothing to me, I will still go to the gigs."
Watch the video below:
Image: Facebook/ Fikile Mlomo
