Entertainment

Khaya Dladla bids farewell to Gagasi FM

‘The trajectory of my personal brand is no longer aligned with that of the station’

26 March 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Khaya Dladla has announced his resignation from Gagasi FM.
Khaya Dladla has announced his resignation from Gagasi FM.
Image: Instagram/Khaya Dladla

Khaya Dladla is set to bid farewell to Gagasi FM listeners. 

The media personality took to his social media timeline on Tuesday to announce his last show will take place on Friday after six years of being with the station.

Khaya expressed gratitude to his colleagues and listeners who have showed him support during his time at the station.

“It pains me that I find myself in a position where I have had to leave a brand that I fell in love with years ago due to the non-conducive environment,” he said.

”The trajectory of my personal brand is no longer aligned with that of the station. However, I would like to thank every person who made my journey at Gagasi FM a fruitful one, from the visionaries who appreciated my talent and invited me with open arms.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest