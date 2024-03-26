Khaya Dladla bids farewell to Gagasi FM

Khaya Dladla is set to bid farewell to Gagasi FM listeners.
The media personality took to his social media timeline on Tuesday to announce his last show will take place on Friday after six years of being with the station.
Khaya expressed gratitude to his colleagues and listeners who have showed him support during his time at the station.
“It pains me that I find myself in a position where I have had to leave a brand that I fell in love with years ago due to the non-conducive environment,” he said.
”The trajectory of my personal brand is no longer aligned with that of the station. However, I would like to thank every person who made my journey at Gagasi FM a fruitful one, from the visionaries who appreciated my talent and invited me with open arms.”
Image: Instagram/Khaya Dladla
