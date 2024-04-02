Mthandazo Gatya proud of his Metro FM nominations and new juice brand

Mthandazo said he was grateful to see a sample of a musical classic get such good feedback.

“What inspired me to sample the song was the love for it, it’s one of those love songs that we used to play when we were boys, it helped us a lot with the ladies.

“In every song that I work on, I have to love it first and ideas will just flow for me to come up with melodies and ideas. It was one of those classics that I felt needed a bit of an African touch and it worked out perfectly. People are loving it and I’m happy to see it go this far.”

Mthandazo said the trajectory of his career has been one he’s been proud of as he’s been able to make an affect locally and internationally.

He’s worked with Neon dreams, Ameme and Nektunez (who is signed with Akon).

“I’m very patient with the process and happy with everything I’ve achieved. I’m not comfortable but I’m happy. Working with John Legend has had a huge effect. I’m recognised globally, so many doors have opened. I’m working with more artists from abroad which has always been a dream.”

He’s now set to take his love for music to the next level with his latest business venture.

“I have a juice brand named JuiSic, a combination of my love for music and juice since I don’t drink, I wanted to come up with a brand that best describes me but that will also cater for everyone. For those who drink alcohol we have flavas that blend well with all kinds of alcohol, whiskeys, cognac, vodka.”