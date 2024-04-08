Media personality Sabelo “Sabby” Mtshali and his wife Lindelane are expanding their family!
On Sunday, news anchor Lindelane announced they are expecting their second baby, sharing the news on Instagram with pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot.
“Children are a heritage from the lord, the fruit of the womb, a reward. Mother of two loading,” she captioned the post.
Proud father DJ Sabby took to the comments expressing his excitement.
“God has a way of continuously showing off. Thank you Hlabagane. l am for this bundle of joy. Fingers crossed it's a baby girl,” he wrote.
DJ Sabby and his partner expecting baby No 2: 'Fingers crossed it's a baby girl'
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sabby
Fezile Makhanya also recently revealed he welcomed his second bundle of joy.
The actor took to his timeline sharing pictures of their newborn baby in the delivery room and in their home.
“I prayed for this! I am living in a place I literally prayed for. There was a time when none of this existed. There was a time when all this was just hopes and dreams, imagination and conversations I’d have with self. I prayed for this moment. I cherish it. God shows up in his perfect time. I am present. I am grateful. Thank you lord. Welcome my raisin.”
