As excitement builds before the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 (MMA24), Tebogo “Proverb” Thekisho and Luthando “LootLove” Shosha have been announced as the hosts of the ceremony.
The awards are to take place on April 27 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
“It is an honour to host the Metro FM Awards 2024. The South African music scene is filled with rich, vibrant stories of our resilient and evolving country and the nominated artists are testament to this,” Proverb said.
LootLove, who recently returned to Metro FM to co-host The Touchdown with Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, said she was excited to host her first awards ceremony.
LootLove and Proverb to host Metro FM Music Awards 2024
Image: Supplied
Mthandazo Gatya proud of his Metro FM nominations and new juice brand
“I'm thrilled and honoured to host the 2024 edition of the Metro FM Music Awards. It's also a monumental career moment as I step into the role of hosting my first awards ceremony. I'm eager to bring joy, laughter and unforgettable moments to the show with Proverb. Here's to creating magic together on screen. ‘Black To The Future’, indeed!”
TV personality and co-host of The Penthouse Sessions, Lamiez Holworthy, and 5FM’s Afternoon Drive presenter Zanele Potelwa will co-host and capture the winners' thrills from the “Green Room”.
Best Mornings host DJ Sabby and SABC1 presenter Nomalanga Shozi will bring all the action from the Motsepe Foundation sponsored “Black Carpet”.
