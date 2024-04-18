'It's too good to be true': More music, acting gigs in the pipeline for former #BBMzansi contestant Liema

Liyema “Liema” Phantsi's stint on Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha might not have won her the big cash prize, but she garnered a following that has allowed her to pursue a career in acting and music.
Before acquiring fame, the 22-year-old was a student and bartender with dreams of becoming a singer. Her musical aspirations were clear in the Big Brother house as she captivated viewers with her vocals every chance she got.
“I went to the Big Brother house to promote myself,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Liema captured the attention of Cici's manager who reached out to her on Instagram and decided to take her under her wing, which led to her recording her debut single iMpumelelo featuring Cici.
“We decided there and then that this is the one and it didn't have to wait. I wrote my part in the song. The song is about success and lyrically it means chasing your dreams and holding on to your desires and that God has got you. We are motivating people to keep pushing, hold on and keep dreaming.”
While her first single garners more traction with social media users doing her infamous dance to it, Liema said she has stepped into acting and her fans will soon see her playing a role on a streaming platform.
“It's very overwhelming but very exciting. It's also very scary because of the unknown, and the changes that are happening. My schedule is going crazy right now and I'm not used to that. The change is drastic, but it's exciting at the same time. It's too good to be true.”
Two weeks before the Big Brother Mzansi finale, the 22-year-old from Qonce left the competition with R250,000. Her fans have also sent her monetary donations, increasing the amount to R300,000.
Liema said she plans to invest all the money she has won in her budding career.
“Until today I still can't believe there's such love, but I'm super grateful to my fans who love me for who I am. I plan to invest in my music and some other business ventures.”
'It's too good to be true': More music, acting gigs in the pipeline for former #BBMzansi contestant Liema
“Until today I still can't believe there's such love, but I'm super grateful to my fans who love me for who I am.”
