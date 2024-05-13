Mbuso “DJ Sox” Sokhela from Durban's Finest is gearing up to give partygoers an experience they won't forget at this year's Durban July.
DJ Sox, with Paul Mdiniso, will host Any Given Sunday at Tiger Milk in Oceans Mall, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sox said he'll deliver a sophisticated and sexy DJ set, as this event caters for the senior market.
“Any Given Sunday is a premium lifestyle experience that started in 2019. It's designed for elite socialites, entrepreneurs, professionals and executives to network over a gourmet Sunday lunch. Attendees can expect a sophisticated ambience with smooth sounds at luxurious venues in Durban, each offering a unique view and feel of the city,” he said.
DJ Sox talks Durban July plans and new music releases
The Umsindo hitmaker says he's is in the studio putting the final touches to his project which he intends to release in August.
“I'll be dropping my second single titled Sebenza, which is on my EP called Full Circle. Over and above music, I am a business that runs a fully operational below the line agency that hosts, among others, the annual Durban Underground, which is one of Durban's long-standing signature events,” said DJ Sox.
“It takes careful balancing to scale events to meet increasing demand while preserving an exclusive and personal vibe. We look for locations that will hold bigger groups while maintaining the upscale look our brand is recognised for.”
