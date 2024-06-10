'We are tearing the death certificate,' proclaims Zanele Mbokazi's husband, bishop Mpendulo Nkambule

Gospel musicians in KwaZulu-Natal are planning a prayer session for gospel queen Zanele Mbokazi. The session is set to take place at GNF Church, Durban Station, on June 23.

This after a prayer meeting was held at Sandton AOG on Friday night for the Ukhozi FM presenter who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

The ceremony was attended by artists including Rebecca Malope, Lindelani Mkhize, Sipho Makhabane, Omega Khonue and Takie Ndou, among many others.

Sipho and Rebecca rendered an emotional song for Zanele, Awuwedwa.

“We prayed for my sister to recover and praised the lord for the time and place for us to be with our sister in the time of need. Everything went well, and we are optimistic she'll be OK,” Rebecca told TshisaLIVE.

Lindelani also took to the stage and conducted gospel artists singing the Crown Awards theme song, Africa Will Be Saved.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zanele's daughter Nonjabulo Mbokazi, said the World Gospel PowerHouse, the Crown Awards board and Zanele's family were grateful for the gesture from the gospel music industry.

“We appreciate the organisers and the participation of the gospel music stalwarts,” Nonjabulo said.

“Zanele's husband bishop Mpendulo Nkambule boldly declared: 'We are tearing the death certificate as we announce that Zanele shall surely live and proclaim the goodness of the Lord,'” she said.

Pastor Sthembiso Mtshali added: “Zanele has served the gospel music industry and the church at large, publicly. We are therefore encouraged by this public display of support. We believe in corporate prayer. Those who wish to view the prayer, it was live on the Crown Gospel Music Awards Facebook page.”