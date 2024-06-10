Popular radio personality, TV presenter, actress and DJ Dineo Ranaka was revealed as “Diamond” at the weekend on The Masked Singer, South Africa.
After weeks of delivering captivating performances, “Diamond” was unmasked. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as Dineo took off her mask, her face beaming with excitement.
The Masked Singer is broadcast every Saturday at 6.30pm on SABC3. It is hosted by comedian Mpho Pops and consists of a panel of four detectives (judges): Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi, J'Something and Skhumba, who try to guess the identity of the singing celebrity behind the mask.
Dineo's identity did not confuse the judges as they mostly guessed right. Her height, voice and dance moves under the mask gave it away.
“I knew it was Dineo from day one. I could feel her energy,” Skhumba said.
Unmasked! Dineo Ranaka revealed as Diamond on 'The Masked Singer South Africa'
Image: Dineo Ranaka Instagram
Her participation in The Masked Singer allowed her to showcase her versatility and expose the fun side of her personality.
She impressed the judges and audience with her energetic performances every week.
Dineo, who recently turned 40, said the reason she decided to join The Masked Singer SA was to have fun.
“I like to play. My children influenced me to do this and I thought it would be fun to put on a mask and be who I am not. I had the most fun. The audience, the judges and the production are amazing.”
After the unmasking of Diamond, viewers are yet to see the unmasking of other celebrities as the show gets closer to its grand finale.
