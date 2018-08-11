Rejoining the tribe with its sleak and mean look

The Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform already underpins the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne, but one model has so far been missing.

Volkswagen SA has now corrected that with the launch of the new Touareg in the country, but it is easy to forget with so many models on the platform that it was the Touareg that predated them all back in 2002.

Back then there was no Bentayga or Urus of course, but the Touareg arrived before Porsche ventured into SUV territory and it proved itself by dominating the Dakar Rally, although the Dakar vehicle was hardly what you could buy in the showroom.

There were some great models in the first generation too like the incredible V10 TDi and a stonking V8 petrol. Those days are gone, with all the claims to big power going to the performance brands. Instead the third generation Touareg sticks with the tried and trusted (perhaps not so much trusted, think Dieselgate) 3.0l TDI.

Overseas there are other engine options, including a 48V mild-hybrid that gets rid of the dreaded turbo lag and VWSA needs to consider bringing this at some point. Instead the Touareg gets the Euro 4 engine that will soon also appear in the updated Amarok V6 TDi with 190kW between 3,250-4,250r/min and 600Nm from 2,250-3,250r/min.

It is the same engine in each of the two models currently available, the Luxury at R999,800 and the Executive at R1,088.200. The Executive is not much more than the old R-Line version, although as well as the R-Line kit it also gets 20-inch wheels, IQ Matrix LED headlights, four-zone Climatronic air-conditioning and Dynamic Chassis Control. All of these are options on the Luxury including the R-Line kit at R35,000.

According to Ryan Searle, head of sales and planning at VW SA, the company did not want to give the Executive higher spec due to price positioning against the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE.

The big talking point with the new Touareg though is an option on both and the Innovision infotainment system does not come cheap at a whopping R70,000. It looks like a great system, with a 15-inch curved touchscreen, active info display for the instrument cluster, multiple menus and tiles and access to loads of features. It’s easy to use on the move too, sitting just on the edge of your peripheral vision meaning you do not have to take your eyes entirely from the road. Apparently it has gesture control, which VW has gone to great lengths to shout about, but while it was present on one of the cars we drove, it did not work.

I tried extensively to get it to work and must have looked like a right idiot heading along the N2 highway from Plettenberg Bay waving my hands around, all to no avail. Technology can be a trying thing sometimes.

Our first drive was in the Luxury model, with its standard suspension which still provided a comfortable ride. It got skittish on a gravel road though, with the ABS kicking in constantly under braking and the car understeering although it was easily collected without any drama.