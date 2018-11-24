Beast a hoot to drive

You no longer need to be a fearless gladiator to fully wind up 2.4 tons of Mercedes-AMG G63 down any road.

With the new-generation G-Class just launched in South Africa, Mercedes-Benz has gone to town and fixed some of the primitive waywardness that characterised its predecessor.

For starters, at speed, gone is that frightening steering wheel play in which the steering wheel turned a few degrees before the front wheels followed suit. More technical updates are seen with further reinforcement of its ladder-frame chassis and the company’s latest safety technologies integrated at all four corners.

The cabin also brims with new ideas of decor and sophistication. But one of the biggest events here is the retirement of the lusty 5.5l V8 bi-turbo engine.

In its place is the compact but equally bombastic 4.0l V8 engine that powers AMG’s current harem of dragsters.

With a maximum output of 430kW/850Nm and a 9-speed automatic transmission, it’s rated with a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds and maximum speed governed to 220km/h (or 240km/h with the AMG driver’s package).

All of that tallies up to an average 22-25l/100km of fuel wolfed down, as used by the G63 I drove at the media launch in Gauteng. Despite being a relic from another time – styling-wise – it’s certainly a different-driving G63 now, complete with a new dimension of agility and comfort on or off-road thanks to a comprehensive redesign of its ladder-frame chassis.

There are now coil springs and independent double wishbone suspension in front, in place of the previous solid axle.

The sharpened dynamics are felt immediately and there is a marked decrease in tendency to sway during bends. The body shell is lighter too.

It’s the result of being constructed in a mixture of different grades of steel with the doors, wings and bonnet made of lightweight aluminium. This also increases torsional rigidity of the frame by about 55% and thus the G63 handling envelope is of better precision than ever before.

Comfort has also benefited as vibrations and creaking are reduced considerably.Some new adaptations to Indiana Jones’s car here include redesigned crumple zones on its spruced up body, which is styled with more flush headlamps, flared wheel arches and the fashionable AMG Panamericana grille.