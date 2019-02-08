Next-generation M3 spied testing

The new-generation BMW 3 Series is about to be launched in SA next month, but already spy pictures and details are emerging about the upcoming M3 version.

It seems the M3 and its M4 coupe cousin will henceforth be sold in three variants with different outputs and drivetrains: Pure, Base, and an xDrive model with all-wheel drive.

The Pure, if the rumours and BMW forums are to be believed, will be a rear-wheel drive, fewer-frills drivers’ car putting out around 343kW from its 3.0-litre twin turbo straight six engine and offering a manual gearbox.

The upper two models – the rear-wheel drive Base and the xDrive - will reportedly get the same engine with power tweaked to around 358kW, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The current M4 (the M3 is no longer sold in SA) makes 317kW standard, 331kW in Competition Pack form, and 338kW in top-of-the-range CS guise.

The xDrive would be the first M3/M4 to offer four-wheel drive, and it’s expected to be a similar system as the new M5 with the ability to toggle between rear- and all-wheel drive.

The engine, dubbed S58, will be equipped with water injection to cool the high combustion temperatures.