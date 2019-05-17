Motoring

Several Focus models affected by security issues, admits Ford SA

By Motoring Reporter - 17 May 2019
Several Focus models - excluding the high-performance ST (pictured) and RS - are affected by the security problem.
Several Focus models - excluding the high-performance ST (pictured) and RS - are affected by the security problem.       
Image: Supplied

Following the security scare concerning easy break-ins on its Ecosport and Figo models, Ford SA has found that some Focus derivatives are also susceptible to door tampering thefts.

"We have been testing various models to understand potential security vulnerabilities around the key lock barrel," said a company spokesperson.

MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative - A place for pretenders

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm.

"Through this process we have discovered that the Focus ST and Focus RS appear to be unaffected by the particular modus operandi being used. However, certain Focus Ambiente and Trend models [built from September 2015 to date] could be targets of opportunistic thieves."                

This stems from the many recent complaints that went viral as owners of the Ford fell victim to criminals, which exposed a weakness in the security systems that made it relatively easy for items to be stolen while parked.

Ford promises to fix poor security in its vulnerable models

After complaints of easily-broken-into EcoSports and Fiestas went viral, the blue oval has stepped up with a solution
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

"The criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position," said Ford.

Ford says its dealers can help  with a security upgrade that costs R155.25 (including VAT). The upgrade, which will take up to 30 minutes, will ensure that when the vehicle is opened with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors except the driver door will remain locked, including the boot.

Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle already being tampered with will be charged R1,199 (including VAT) for a replacement unit, provided there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair.

"It is imperative that customers book an appointment," said Ford.

Ford said it continues to work with a supplier to be able to offer an alarm system that can be retrofitted as an accessory. The company is also looking to offer a stronger replacement security lock accessory.

Volvo is recalling 167,000 cars worldwide over faulty tailgates

Swedish manufacturer Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese group Geely, said on Wednesday it was recalling 167,000 cars worldwide because of a problem with ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Just simply streetwise

The new 2018 Ford Kuga has come out looking sportier, bolder and more fuel efficient since its launch in South Africa earlier this year. And ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Subaru is recalling 2.2-million cars over a brake light glitch

Subaru announced on Thursday a global recall of 2.2-million SUVs, the biggest ever for the company
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X