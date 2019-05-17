Several Focus models affected by security issues, admits Ford SA

"The criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position," said Ford.

Ford says its dealers can help with a security upgrade that costs R155.25 (including VAT). The upgrade, which will take up to 30 minutes, will ensure that when the vehicle is opened with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors except the driver door will remain locked, including the boot.

Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle already being tampered with will be charged R1,199 (including VAT) for a replacement unit, provided there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair.

"It is imperative that customers book an appointment," said Ford.

Ford said it continues to work with a supplier to be able to offer an alarm system that can be retrofitted as an accessory. The company is also looking to offer a stronger replacement security lock accessory.