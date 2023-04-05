In styling, it is a sleeker evolution of its predecessor, with a more athletic profile and trimmed of excess fat.
According to the Mercedes-Benz South Africa website, pricing starts at R1,124,312 for the GLC 220d 4MATIC, R1,243,323 for the GLC 300 4MATIC and R1,323,894 for the GLC300d 4MATIC.
Next up is the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail. Stylistically, it continues the aerodynamic evolution of its predecessor, which ditched the boxy and upright look of its forebears for a more streamlined and contemporary appearance.
Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims it has sold more than 7-million units worldwide. This is a crucial vehicle for the brand.
Inside, Nissan says buyers can expect a more premium execution, with swankier materials, rich details and improved ergonomic qualities. A floating centre console is among the highlights, complemented by a variety of nifty storage spaces in addition to a bigger luggage compartment quoted at 585l. According to Nissan, a duo of boot boards makes for 16 different configurations, allowing owners to cart a variety of objects.
Fresh new models launching in Mzansi this April
April is shaping up to be a fairly busy month for new model releases, with as many as four on the horizon for South Africa.
First, Mercedes-Benz will give members of the media a static preview of the latest GLC-Class.
In case you might have forgotten, the GLC competes against the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60 in the premium, medium-sized sport utility vehicle segment.
The model was revealed globally in June 2022. It is longer, lower and wider than before, with an interior nearly identical to that of the W206 C-Class. That means a large, angled central infotainment display and triple ventilation slots on the upper-middle fascia.
Naturally, powertrain options will move with the times. The X-Trail will feature Nissan E-Power technology: comprising a high-output battery, powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. A regenerative braking system means a one-pedal driving style can be adopted. In addition to this, more conventional, mild-hybrid derivatives will form part of the line-up.
Suzuki will gain a flagship in the new Grand Vitara. You might remember the old one, a durable square-styled contender with a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. This one has been reinvented with a softer appearance. It made its local debut at the Festival of Motoring last year.
Aside from bold styling, buyers can expect a hybrid powertrain offering and top-drawer technologies reserved for the high-end version, including a comprehensive nine-inch infotainment system, head-up display and wireless charging.
Lastly, a certain Japanese carmaker has plans to launch something with a more exciting, performance-orientated slant. Unfortunately, we are bound to secrecy on this one (they noted an embargo in the launch invitation); but be assured the model is aggressive visually and quite likely in on-road character as well. Stay tuned to TimesLIVE Motoring this month.
