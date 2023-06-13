Alfa Romeo is soon to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) and wants your help naming it.
Nicknamed the “Kid”, the newcomer will be a sport urban vehicle and the smallest car in the Italian brand’s line up, completing a range that now consists of the Giulia sedan, Stelvio SUV and Tonale compact SUV.
To get its community involved from the outset, the brand is using its social media channels to ask Alfa Romeo enthusiasts what they think its next car should be called.
The company hasn’t shared many details of its new car except to confirm it will be launched in the first half of 2024, and will be an “authentic” Alfa Romeo positioned at the apex of it segment.
Alfa Romeo wants your help to name its new ‘kid’
Image: SUPPLIED
The new car is expected to share a platform with the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Opel Mokka urban SUVs from the Stellantis family, and will compete against cars such as Volvo’s just-launched EX30.
Fresh new models launching in Mzansi this April
Alfa Romeo has also confirmed the car won’t be named after the Brenner mountain pass through the Alps which forms the border between Italy and Austria, as has been rumoured. Alfa has named its two most recent models, the Stelvio and the Tonale, after mountain passes.
It isn’t the first time Alfa Romeo has enlisted the public's help to name a car. The MiTo hatchback of 2008 was the subject of an internet vote.
Alfa Romeo plans to become a fully electric car company by 2027. Despite the move to all-electric powertrains, Alfa said it would continue to prioritise the driver-centric and sporty approach its cars have become known for since its founding in 1910.
