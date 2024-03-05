Mazda discontinues BT-50 production in South Africa

Mazda Southern Africa on Tuesday announced the cessation of production and importation of the Mazda BT-50 Double Cab Pick-up for the South African market.
The BT-50, introduced in 2008 as a successor to Mazda's B-series of LCVs, has experienced varied sales performance in the local market. Initially manufactured in partnership with Ford Motor Company of South Africa at its Silverton plant, the vehicle underwent a transition in 2021 when the latest version was produced in Thailand through an alliance with Isuzu.
Despite efforts, the 2021 model struggled to gain traction in South Africa's highly competitive double cab market, where locally manufactured brands dominate sales.
“The South African LCV market, particularly the double cab segment, is fiercely competitive, with locally manufactured brands and nameplates enjoying significant market share,” said Craig Roberts, MD Mazda SA.
“This, coupled with the challenges posed by imported vehicles competing against locally manufactured products, has led Mazda SA to make the difficult decision to discontinue the BT-50 for the South African market.”
Remaining inventory at dealerships will represent the final availability of BT-50 vehicles for retail sale in South Africa. Mazda SA has confirmed there will be no further imports of the BT-50 for the South African market.
Despite the discontinuation, Mazda SA affirmed its commitment to supporting existing BT-50 owners. Both current and previous generations of the BT-50, covered under warranty or service plans, as well as those in operation on South African roads, will continue to receive support from Mazda SA and its network of 42 dealerships nationwide. The company assured customers that service, repair, and replacement parts will remain available for the foreseeable future.
Although the BT-50 will no longer be available in South Africa, Mazda Corporation will continue manufacturing the model as part of its alliance with Isuzu for other global markets.
