As with the C3 Feel, the Max boasts a surprisingly spacious interior home to a vertical dashboard wearing either an anodised orange or grey finish (exterior colour dependent) incorporating a chevron-textured pattern. Other neat touches include contrast stitching on the seat bolsters, a generous 1l cubbyhole and front and rear door cards that can comfortably stash a 1l water bottle. The boot of the C3 features 315l of storage space, which can be expanded by flipping down the rear seats.
Standard features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), three USB ports (one front, two rear), park distance control, manual air-conditioning, front and rear electric windows and a multifunction steering wheel. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster with six display modes is also included. Unfortunately the latter doesn't feature a tachometer, which is a bit of an oversight.
On the safety front you can expect dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, keyless entry and an immobiliser.
New Citroën C3 Max rolls into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Citroën announced on Tuesday that its new C3 Max is available in South Africa.
Compared to the C3 Feel launched in 2023, this new flagship model derivative comes equipped with additional exterior features including front fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, extra protective body-cladding on the bottom edges of the doors and a rear skid plate.
Image: Supplied
As with the C3 Feel, the Max boasts a surprisingly spacious interior home to a vertical dashboard wearing either an anodised orange or grey finish (exterior colour dependent) incorporating a chevron-textured pattern. Other neat touches include contrast stitching on the seat bolsters, a generous 1l cubbyhole and front and rear door cards that can comfortably stash a 1l water bottle. The boot of the C3 features 315l of storage space, which can be expanded by flipping down the rear seats.
Standard features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), three USB ports (one front, two rear), park distance control, manual air-conditioning, front and rear electric windows and a multifunction steering wheel. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster with six display modes is also included. Unfortunately the latter doesn't feature a tachometer, which is a bit of an oversight.
On the safety front you can expect dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, keyless entry and an immobiliser.
Image: Supplied
Powering the C3 Max is the French carmaker's naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine making 61kW and 115Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a simple five-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy is decent, with Citroën claiming 5.6l/100km on the combined cycle, while CO2 emissions weigh in at 133g/km. When we tested the C3 Feel in 2023 we averaged a real world figure of 6.2l/100km over 109km.
Available at dealers, the new Citroën C3 Max is priced at R249,900. This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km mechanical warranty.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos