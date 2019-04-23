Changing lives with a song and a dance
Nxharuni’s Bushula puts traditional practice at the forefront to help youth
A Nxharuni woman who began traditional singing and dance classes in Johannesburg as a way to entertain children as an extramural activity has returned to her home village near Mdantsane to uplift the children in her community.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .