Local Heroes 2023: Guardian angel in Garcia, Kennitta Prinsloo, spreads hope and kindness

More than 27 years later, her small apartment at Garcia Flats has become a home to many young children who freely come knocking whenever they’re in need.

Without much herself, Prinsloo goes knocking on doors to ask for sponsorships to buy food and goodies that she gives away to those in need.

Through Kennitta Community Projects, she hosts an annual Christmas lunch, Mother’s and Father’s Day celebratory lunches, and regularly cooks hearty meals to feed scores of children in her community.

When she started her project, the mother of four was unemployed and relied on her state disability grant.

“I believe we must share every gift we have from God with those around us.

“I’ve been in Garcia flats for about 29 years and I’ve been doing this for more than 17 years.

“I love to cook and bake, and I believe in offering people what I would also eat, so I put effort into the food I make for other people.

“I will never dish out something I know I wouldn’t eat and expect someone else to eat it just because it’s free,” Prinsloo said.