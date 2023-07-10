Mabini helps the homeless by cooking food at home and delivering it to people in need in the surrounding areas. She also supplies them with toiletries and blankets.
This year, Mabini has started donating matric dance dresses to top achievers in the Transkei who cannot afford their own.
Helping others is the reason for Pamela Mabini’s smile
Image: SUPPLIED
Pamela Mabini, 43, founder of the Maro Foundation, is a compassionate young woman who ensures that we live in a better world by supporting individuals who come from underprivileged communities.
The Maro Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping communities in fighting poverty, addressing gender-based violence and providing basic requirements for pupils.
As a social facilitator with more than eight years of experience in youth and community development, Mabini’s passion to uplift the younger generation burns brightly.
From her own pocket and through financial assistance from friends, she provides uniforms, shoes and food to schools whose pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Pupils receive porridge for breakfast before school starts to help their concentration.
She has supplied sanitary towels and toiletries to more than 9,000 teenage girls around the Eastern Cape — 23 schools in Gqeberha, two in Peddie and six in Nqamakwe and Alexandria.
In the first term of each year she ensures that schools benefit from the Back2School campaign with uniforms, shoes and stationery.
Mabini has a wellness programme that focuses on women, girls and boys who have been sexually abused or have gone through gender-based violence.
She assists by encouraging them to open cases with the police and supports them in court cases.
Meetings are held quarterly at schools to educate young women about hygiene, drug and substance abuse, and mental health.
“Girls are hungry for an outsider [to talk to], someone who won’t judge them,” she said.
“My job is to talk about their emotions and wellbeing.”
Mabini helps the homeless by cooking food at home and delivering it to people in need in the surrounding areas. She also supplies them with toiletries and blankets.
In the first week of June, Mabini and her friends held a blanket drive in Gqeberha and Johannesburg, collecting 280 blankets to hand out to homeless people.
“I was touched by the fact that people are suffering, while I am able to choose what to eat, what to wear and what I want to do,” she said.
“I told myself I am not going to wait for the government to assist while I have the means to help.”
The Maro Foundation has adopted two Johannesburg homes — Sithandiwe Disabled Care Centre, providing food and toys for children with disabilities who have been abandoned by their parents, and Refilwe Leagae Home, which receives heaters and groceries
“Putting a smile on other people’s faces makes me happy, and I go to bed smiling, knowing that I’ve touched the lives of needy people.”
This year, Mabini has started donating matric dance dresses to top achievers in the Transkei who cannot afford their own.
“I’ll be visiting a designer in Johannesburg soon to buy some of the new dresses, as well as donating some from my own cupboard,” she said.
“My friends are also eager to contribute as most of us wear our dresses just once for whatever event we’re attending, and never again.”
Mabini has been nominated as a local hero by Konziso Pango for the work she does.
“I would describe Miss Mabini as a sweet soul,” Pango said.
“She is loving, caring, passionate and warm-hearted.
“She doesn’t want to see people suffering and likes sharing what she has with others. She would rather have nothing herself than see people suffering.
“She makes a huge difference to the lives of the homeless. They know that on certain days they won’t have to fend for themselves as ‘Sis Maro’ will bring them food.
“She restores dignity to young girls by supplying them with sanitary towels to replace the rags they are used to.
“The communities see her as a hero already because she is doing great things for them and helping to change their lives.”
Dumani Primary School teacher Nomatemba Gaxamba endorsed those comments.
“Ms Mabini brought about a lot of change in our school. She donated school shoes to needy learners, sanitary towels to girls and food to hungry pupils.
“She makes motivational speeches to young girls and is a role model for the youth in our community.
“Her dedication to needy children makes me very grateful for her help. We are honoured to have her as a community builder.”
