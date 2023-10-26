Local Heroes 2023: Pamela Mabini’s passion to uplift younger generation burns brightly

The Maro Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping communities in fighting poverty, addressing gender-based violence and providing basic requirements for pupils.

As a social facilitator with more than eight years of experience in youth and community development, Mabini’s passion to uplift the younger generation burns brightly.

From her own pocket and through financial assistance from friends, she provides uniforms, shoes and food to schools whose pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Pupils receive porridge for breakfast before school starts to help their concentration.

She has supplied sanitary towels and toiletries to more than 9,000 teenage girls around the Eastern Cape — 23 schools in Gqeberha, two in Peddie and six in Nqamakwe and Alexandria.

In the first term of each year she ensures that schools benefit from the Back2School campaign with uniforms, shoes and stationery.

Mabini has a wellness programme that focuses on women, girls and boys who have been sexually abused or have experienced gender-based violence.

She assists by encouraging them to open cases with the police and supports them in court cases.

Meetings are held quarterly at schools to educate young women about hygiene, drug and substance abuse, and mental health.