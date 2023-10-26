Local Heroes 2023: Cancer diagnosis marked new beginning for Sam Ramsay

While some may view a cancer diagnosis as possibly the end to one’s life, it marked a new beginning for an East London woman who was inspired to start a charity for others walking the same path.

Sam Ramsay was diagnosed with breast cancer about three years ago, and while the news was devastating to her and all those close to her, the determined warrior turned her situation into an inspiring story that has touched the lives of others.

During her own challenging battle with the life-threatening illness, Ramsay noticed gaps in the approach to cancer treatment in SA, prompting her to research integrative methods that include caring for patients emotionally, mentally and physically with complementary and alternative therapies.

From her own experience and research, Ramsay noted a need for support groups for cancer patients, and so started one.

The Sistas support group sees women from all over East London gather monthly to share their experiences and emotional support.

The group of more than 70 women also communicate with one another via WhatsApp.