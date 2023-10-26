Local Heroes 2023: Captain Mark McKerry goes beyond call of duty to help community

The heartbreak of seeing people go to bed on empty stomachs inspired police Captain Mark McKerry to help those in need. Described as someone who goes beyond the call of duty, McKerry is known for his volunteer work in several communities.

His passion to assist others stems from having come from a disadvantaged background himself and his 34 years of being a policeman.

“I grew up with five siblings in Duncan Village, which is known for its history of poverty,” McKerry said.”

I experienced how poverty affected people and friends who would go to bed on empty stomachs.

“It would break my heart to see my friends without any food.”

His late mother used to provide meals for homeless children and the elderly, which inspired him to start a soup kitchen. “A number of people in 2019 got violently [from] West Bank and were later sheltered at a community hall, the Billy Francis Hall.