WATCH | Mercedes-Benz SA invests R10-billion
Hundreds of new jobs are on the cards for the Eastern Cape as a result of a R10-billion investment made by Mercedes-Benz Cars into their East London manufacturing plant, which will see the factory extended to create a smarter, greener, increasingly digitised plant.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.