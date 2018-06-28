Are you looking for a snow trip? You might be in luck. Two cold fronts are going to be hitting the country on Monday‚ according to Storm Report South Africa‚ a community weather organisation based in Bloemfontein‚ Free State.



A weaker front is expected on Friday‚ which is going to bring much-needed rain relief in the Western Cape.



The cold front is going to be caused by a strong mid-latitude cyclone which will sweep fronts into the south-western districts on Monday. This is going to result in maximum inland temperatures ranging from 2 to 10 degrees Celsius.



Heavy rainfall and snow are expected to come with these cold fronts.



According to Snow Report South Africa‚ a community organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal‚ we should be expecting snow across the country as the cold front makes its way from the west coast to the east coast.



“By Sunday evening‚ we should see some snowfall over the peaks of the majority of the Cape mountains‚” says SRSA on their Facebook page.



“We could also well see some snow pushing into KZN this time around‚ with [snowfall] predicted for Underberg‚ Mooi River‚ Rosetta and Impendle.”



Areas in the Northern Cape are also expected to receive snow and as the cold front moves to the east‚ the Eastern Cape should receive its own fair share of snowfall according to the report.



Severe frosts can be expected all over the interior‚ so now is the time to consider precautionary measures for gardens and livestock.