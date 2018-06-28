News

Mandela funeral fraud case postponed

By Asanda Nini - 28 June 2018
Pumlani Mkolo
Pumlani Mkolo
Image: File

The case against three of the 11 Buffalo City Metro (BCM) Mandela funeral fraud accused, suspended Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo, Gauteng-based lawyer Zintle Nkuhlu and businesswoman Nosiphiwo Mati, who successfully applied in November for their case to be separated from the rest, was today postponed by the East London Regional Court.

The fraud and corruption case against the three was postponed because regional court magistrate Sadia Jacobs, who had presided over the case since it started in 2014, was not available in court.

The matter was then postponed to August 22.

