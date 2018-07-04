WATCH | New Mandela banknotes and coins will hit your wallets next week

app‚ website (www.themadibainme.co.za) and tips on how to spot counterfeit banknotes and coins.

The new series of banknotes and R5 coins will go into circulation on July 13 “only from commercial banks” to celebrate the centenary birthday of Madiba.

The milestones commemorated are:

• The R10 banknote is inspired by the rolling hills of the Eastern Cape‚ featuring Madiba’s birthplace of Mvezo;

• The R20 banknote features Mandela’s home in Soweto;

• The R50 banknote depicts the site where Madiba was captured after 17 months in hiding near Howick‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

• The R100 shows Robben Island where Madiba’s was incarcerated for 18 of his 27 years in prison;

• The R200 is inspired by Madiba’s president inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria; and

• The R5 coin features a portrait of Madiba.

“This is a proud moment for the SARB and indeed for our country‚” said SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“It is the first time in the history of the SARB that we issue a series of commemorative banknotes‚ and there is no more fitting an occasion than the 100th birthday of Madiba.”

The current banknotes and R5 coin will remain in circulation alongside the new ones.