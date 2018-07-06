News

Cops, NPA war over initiation deaths

Bring us proper cases that we can win in court, say prosecutors

By Lulamile Feni - 06 July 2018

The National Prosecuting Authority has been accused of refusing to prosecute suspects linked to traditional initiation cases, resulting in illegal surgeons who may have killed initiates walking off scot-free.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Witness captures Northcliff shoot-out on cellphone
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X