Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise is in trouble with the taxman.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Monday that the Cape Town City midfielder was on the list of delinquent taxpayers‚ along with a funeral parlour owner and an air-conditioning company boss.

“It is him‚ but what I am saying is there is only one Teko Modise‚ there is no other Teko Modise‚” his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed.

A shocked Mahlakgane added: “I have never in my history of living seen that you name somebody on the website that you owe Sars.”

Sars named and shamed these taxpayers who were convicted and fined after failing since April to submit outstanding tax returns.