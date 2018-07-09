Rhino cow and her calf gunned down at famous Shamwari reserve

Two rhinos were found shot dead at the Shamwari Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Shamwari veterinarian Dr Johan Joubert said that the adult white rhino cow and her calf had been shot with a rifle and their horns had been chopped off.

“The rifle the poachers used was a heavy calibre and it seems they used an axe to remove the horns.

“We have not had any rhinos poached at Shamwari for six to seven years‚ so this is very upsetting.”

The shooting is believed to have taken place several days ago‚ but was only discovered at the weekend because it was in a remote section of the reserve.

Ten rhinos have now been killed by poachers in the Eastern Cape this year.

An investigation into the Shamwari incident led by the reserve’s head of security‚ Rodney Visser‚ a former colonel in the police organised crime unit‚ has been launched