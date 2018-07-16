ANC acts against two council mayors

THE ANC has suspended two local municipalities’ mayors from the Chris Hani region.

Emalahleni local municipality mayor Nomveliso Nyukwana and Sakhisizwe local municipality mayor Siyabulela Nxozi were suspended by the ANC last week following allegations of corruption in their municipalities.

The two municipalities made headlines recently after angry residents of Dordrecht and Cacadu also known as Lady Frere under Emalahleni brought the Cacadu town to a total shutdown for more than two weeks last month and residents of Cala under Sakhisizwe brought the town to a total shutdown in May.

ANC Chris Hani regional secretary Lusanda Sizani said the ANC provincial working committee working in the Chris Hani region received a petition from residents of Dordrecht and Emalahleni on behalf of the provincial chairman Lubabalo Mabuyane.

“Among the issues that were raised were the issues of corruption within Emalahleni municipality. The allegations were not allegations against her (Nyukwana) as a person but the institution. The organisation decided to exclude Nyukwana for three months in order for the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department to complete its investigation,” he said.