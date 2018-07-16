UPDATE | Missing EL boy has been found

The 15-year-old Hudson Park High School pupil, Lulama Magau Junior, has returned home unharmed, hours after he was declared missing on Monday morning.

His father, Lulama Magau Senior, told DispatchLIVE that the teen spent the night at a bush near Nahoon in fear of punishment. He had spent the weekend at a friend’s place without informing his parents, according to his father.

“We found him at a bush in Nahoon. He spent the night there fearing that he will be punished,”said Magau Senior.

He thanked everyone who participated in the search and said: “It is good to see that there are people who still care in our city,” he said.