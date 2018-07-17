DispatchLIVE brings you Lumumba's lecture on Mandela

DispatchLIVE will broadcast the Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture by Kenyan intellectual, legal expert and scholar, professor Patrick Loch Otiena Lumumba live from Mthatha on Tuesday afternoon.

The lecture starts at 5pm at Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive Campus.

Lumumba’s speeches and mesmerising lectures on corruption have elevated him to be counted amongst the most vocal and influential advocates of a corruption-free Africa.

It is an initiative of the National Heritage Council (NHC) and the university.

NHC CEO advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa said the council wanted to evoke a new kind of thinking in young people so that they would become the leaders that Africa needed.

“Professor Lumumba is an organic intellectual who we know will challenge the country and the audience in areas of, among other things, African identity. We know he will awaken the need for Africans to redefine their place in the world."