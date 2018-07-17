Former US president Barack Obama says there has been a reversal of the gains of freedom and democracy that swept the globe at the time former president Nelson Mandela was freed from prison and the Berlin Wall came crashing down.

Delivering the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg‚ Obama said the democratic and economic gains that were achieved in the years that followed Mandela release from prison in 1990 were slowly being erased by authoritarian regimes that do not respect human rights and by global corporates that put profits before people.

“An entire generation has grown up in a world that has got steadily freer‚ wealthier‚ less violent and more tolerant during the course of their lives. It should make us hopeful‚ but if we can’t deny the real strides our world has made since that moment when Madiba took steps out of confinement‚ we have to recognise ways in which the international order has fallen short of its promises‚” he told a crowd of 15‚000 people who came to hear him speak.