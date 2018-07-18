Miss Worlds in Tata's footsteps off the runway

A Miss World delegation was greeted by a delighted Nkosi Mandla Mandela when the young women touched down at Mthatha Airport yesterday. Mandla said the delegation brought with them hundreds of thousands of rands destined for a machine which will make sanitary towels for schoolgirls in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal area.

