Pupil sex policy a thorny topic

A total of 3 907 girls aged 15 to 19 gave birth in Eastern Cape health facilities between January and March.

And during this period 77 girls under 15 gave birth.

This is according to national health deputy director Feni Maimane.

She was giving a presentation at a conference focusing on the hotly controversial HIV, TB and STI policy for schools that was held on the beachfront in East London yesterday.

The readiness of Eastern Cape schools to teach pupils about sexual education came under the spotlight at the first day of the three-day conference.

Attendees engaged in crucial conversations on HIV testing among pupils, teenage pregnancy, the distribution of condoms in schools, and the necessity of the HIV, TB and STI policy in schools.

This policy was introduced by the department of basic education as a move to fight sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and Aids infection, and teenage pregnancy in schools.